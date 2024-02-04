Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.30.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

