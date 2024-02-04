Jacobs Solutions (J) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at $7.70-$8.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.70-8.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE J opened at $138.30 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,140,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

