Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

