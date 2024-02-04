JTC (LON:JTC) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 950 ($12.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
JTC Price Performance
LON:JTC opened at GBX 768 ($9.76) on Thursday. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.49 ($10.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,517.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 786.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.95.
About JTC
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.