JTC (LON:JTC) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 950 ($12.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 768 ($9.76) on Thursday. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.49 ($10.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,517.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 786.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.95.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

