Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,300 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 835,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,853 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 174,259 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.