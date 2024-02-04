Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Post Stock Up 7.7 %

POST stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

