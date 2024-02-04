Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus International Group worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $2,682,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Janus International Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 110,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $1,547,363.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 813,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,199,076. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JBI opened at $14.71 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

