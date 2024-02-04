Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,300 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 835,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,853 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 174,259 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

