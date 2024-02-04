KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.02

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 99946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.