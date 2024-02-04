Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $24.82. Kenon shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

