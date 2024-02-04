Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) versus Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head-To-Head Survey

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 2.77% 0.76% 0.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 2.40 $930,000.00 $0.04 97.02

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

