Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 15,366 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 150.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,570,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

