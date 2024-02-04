Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.