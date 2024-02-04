Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 10,173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 366.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.