Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

