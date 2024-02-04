Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,460 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

