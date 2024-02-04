Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

