Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 976,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,626,000 after buying an additional 110,945 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,563,000 after buying an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

