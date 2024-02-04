Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $136.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

