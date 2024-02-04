Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,546,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

