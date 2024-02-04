Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

