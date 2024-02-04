Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWR stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.