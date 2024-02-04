Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $268.50 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $269.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

