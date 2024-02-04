Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.26 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

