Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

