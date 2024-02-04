Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

WEC stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

