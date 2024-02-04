Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,877 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,536,731 shares of company stock worth $212,238,020. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

