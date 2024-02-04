Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 876,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,725,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
