Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 876,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,725,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.