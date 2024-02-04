Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.10% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PVAL opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

