Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

NYSE DD opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

