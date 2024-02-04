Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PARAP opened at $18.37 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $34.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

