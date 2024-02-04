Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

