Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE CLX opened at $156.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 248.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 315.13%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.