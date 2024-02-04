Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $505.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.72 and its 200-day moving average is $435.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.