Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 101,984 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,984 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

