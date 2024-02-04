Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

