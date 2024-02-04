Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

