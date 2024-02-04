Keybank National Association OH Buys 5,178 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

