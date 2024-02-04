Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $619.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $622.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.33.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

