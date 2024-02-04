Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

