Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

