Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.