Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,851 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,339,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

