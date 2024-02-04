Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Chemed by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed stock opened at $601.08 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $490.87 and a 1 year high of $610.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.72 and its 200-day moving average is $548.92. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,531 shares of company stock worth $10,792,705 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

