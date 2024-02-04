Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EOG opened at $110.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

