Keybank National Association OH Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

