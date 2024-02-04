Keybank National Association OH Has $3.87 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

