Keybank National Association OH Has $4.94 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 777.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 117,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BDX opened at $237.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

