Keybank National Association OH Has $4.95 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,381,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,129.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,014.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

