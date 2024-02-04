Keybank National Association OH Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 39.1% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Shell by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

